J&K reports 63 Covid deaths, 3,677 fresh cases

Srinagar: Sixty-three people died of Covid in Jammu and Kashmir while 3,677 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours on Saturday.

According to officials, 37 deaths were reported in Jammu Division and 26 in Kashmir Division. The two capital cities, Srinagar and Jammu, reported 10 and 22 deaths respectively. Of the rest, six deaths were reported from Rajouri, four each from Pulwama and Poonch, three each from Anantnag and Kulgam, two each from Baramulla, Budgam, Udhampur and Ramban and one each from Kupwara, Bandipora and Kathua.

The official Covid bulletin said that the new cases included 1,949 from Kashmir Division and 1,728 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar and Jammu districts top the list of fresh cases, reporting 404 and 621, respectively.

The bulletin said that 4,140 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 1,086 from Jammu Division and 3,054 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 5,1475 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 404 new cases and currently has 8,879 active cases, with 1,328 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 129 new cases and currently has 3,522 active cases, with 482 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 262 new cases and currently has 4,027 active cases, with 377 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 390 new cases and currently has 2,609 active cases, with 220 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 110 new cases and currently has 1,785 active cases, with 108 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 188 new cases and has 4,082 active cases, with 121 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 147 new cases and has 873 active cases, with 171 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 80 new cases and has 1,075 active cases with 142 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 160 new cases and has 3,387 active cases with 65 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 79 new cases and currently has 1,276 active cases with 40 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 621 new cases, Udhampur 163, Rajouri 250, Doda 46, Kathua 137, Kishtwar 34, Samba 145, Poonch 102, Ramban 108, and Reasi 122.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print