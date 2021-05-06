Teenager hangs self to death in Kangan 

Kangan:- A 18-year-old youth allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Kangan area of Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Thursday afternoon.

Official sources told Kashmir Reader that the 18-year-old Youth identified as Irshad Ahmad Sountra son of Mohammad Younis Sountra of Rezan Gund area ended his life by hanging self at his home Thursday afternoon.

They said the family members immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, Gund police have taken cognizance of the incident and have registered a case under and taken up further investigations in this regard.

