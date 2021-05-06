4716 more cases, 52 deaths in J&K

Srinagar tops the list with 1125 cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday reported 4716 cases, the highest ever daily Covid-19 cases since the pandemic broke out last year, and recorded 52 deaths.

According to officials, 28 deaths were reported in Jammu and 24 in Kashmir. The two capital cities, Srinagar and Jammu, reported 15 and 17 deaths. Of the rest, five in Samba, four deaths were reported in Baramulla, three in Pulwama, two each in Rajouri, Poonch, one each in Anantnag, Kulgam, Kathua and Kishtwar.

The official Covid bulletin said that the new cases included 3198 from Kashmir Division and 1518 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar and Jammu district top the list of fresh cases, reporting 1125 and 598.

The bulletin said that 2338 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 544 from Jammu Division and 1794 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 3,9628 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 1125 new cases and currently has 1,0726 active cases, with 1132 patients recovering in the last 24 hours. Baramulla reported 511 new cases and currently has 3194 active cases, with 176 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 277 new cases and currently has 2205 active cases, with 125 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 362 new cases and currently has 1917 active cases, with 45 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 148 new cases and currently has 1233 active cases, with 90 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 255 new cases and has 2291 active cases, with 102 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 96 new cases and has 729 active cases, with 46 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 108 new cases and has 655 active cases with 36 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 238 new cases and has 1994 active cases with 42 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 78 new cases and currently has 608 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 598 new cases, Udhampur 165 , Rajouri 175, Doda 28, Kathua 158 , Kishtwar 39, Samba 124, Poonch 92, Ramban 102 and Reasi 37.

