DC Ramban asks NHAI to expedite work on Nashri – Banihal section

RAMBAN: Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Mussarat Islam today conducted a virtual meeting with the officers of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to discuss and resolve issues and take stock of the progress on the prestigious Nashri-Ramban and Ramban -Banihal sections of Jammu – Srinagar National Highway 4- lanning Project.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Harbans Lal, who is also the Collector, Land Acquisition (National Highway); Project Director, Parshotam Kumar, representatives of construction companies besides other senior officers of district administration attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the issues including land acquisition, shifting of HT towers, maintenance of existing road, land and structure damage compensation cases were discussed. The DC resolved most of the issues and bottlenecks highlighted by the representatives of construction agencies by passing necessary directions to the concerned officers besides reviewing location-wise issues of land acquisition and compensation cases.

Executing agencies were directed to come up with a comprehensive land acquisition plan and submit indent for the same. They were also asked to take local people on board to resolve the local issues.

While directing the concerned officers to expedite the pace of work, the DC also impressed upon them to adhere to SOPs to contain the spread of Covid infection.

The DC assured NHAI officers of full support of the District Administration to achieve the targets in the completion of the prestigious four laning Project, which will provide better connectivity to people of Jammu and Kashmir.

In light of the directions passed by the Government from time to time, he urged the NHAI and other construction companies to engage local youth in National projects and train them in various skills related to construction engineering, which shall enhance their chances of employability.

Keeping in view of the surge in Covid positive cases, the Deputy Commissioner informed the executing agencies that in order to resolve the issues for hassle-free construction, the District Administration will continue to hold periodic virtual meets.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print