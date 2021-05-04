Auto workshops, 4 other shops sealed in Tangmarg for violating SOPs

Baramulla: The authorities sealed a workshop of a leading auto dealershipand four other shops in Kunzar Tangmarg area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district after they were violating the lockdown orders issued by the government.
Officials said that several shops were found open in Kunzar market and the shopkeepers did not follow the SOPs issued by the government. They said that a large number of people were found to be present in the workshop and they did not follow the government orders. The unit was later sealed by the presence of a magistrate and a case under relevant sections of law has been registered against the all violators.
Meanwhile, the officials said that several private vehicles were seized and hundreds of cases have been registered against the violators from past four days as the government announced complete lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir.