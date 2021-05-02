Four Covid patients die allegedly due to oxygen shortage

Govt denies allegations
Jammu: Four Covid positive patients died in ASCOMS Batra hospital in Jammu due to an oxygen supply shortage, family members of the deceased alleged.
In a viral video which surfaced on social media, family members of the deceased blamed the hospital administration for shortage of oxygen in the hospital.
Reacting to the allegations, J&K Government rebutted the claims and said that the four deaths reported in Batra Hospital, Jammu today occurred because of routine medical reasons, not because of shortage of oxygen.
In series of tweets of the Official Twitter handle of DIPRJK, Jammu and Kashmir Government wrote, “#FactCheck
4 deaths reported in Batra Hospital, Jammu today occurred because of routine medical reasons, not because of shortage of oxygen.
“As far as oxygen supply to Batra hospital is concerned, 253 oxygen cylinders (7 cum each) were supplied to the hospital in the last 24 hours and regular replenishment is being undertaken as per requirement raised. The supply of oxygen is being closely monitored”, it tweeted.
In another tweet, it reads, “While there is increasing demand due to an increase in the number of Covid patients, no patient jas died due to shortage of supply of oxygen. Please don’t pay heed to rumours”. KNS