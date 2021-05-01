Over 2.45 crore register on Co-WIN platform

NEW DELHI: More than 2.45 crore beneficiaries have registered themselves on the Co-WIN digital platform ahead of the Phase-3 of the COVID-19 vaccination for those above 18 years that is set to start from May 1, according to the Union Health Ministry.
While more than 1.37 crore people registered themselves on April 28, more than 1.04 crore registered by the end of April 29. The ministry also said that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 15.22 crore. PTI