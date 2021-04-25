DGP holds meeting on Covid, Darbar Move

Jammu: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Saturday chaired a meeting of senior police officers at Police Headquarters to take the stock of arrangements with regard to the upcoming darbar move, COVID-19 preparedness and general administrative matters of Police wings. He also reviewed current security scenario of the JK.

During the meeting, Singh said that as per the government direction for the darbar move 2021 all wings of the J&K Police should mobilize their officials in such a manner that each office should be operational at Jammu as well as in Srinagar.

He directed the officers to take the necessary steps to ensure the functioning of their offices simultaneously at both places, ” the police statement said.

“The DGP urged the officers to restore immediately all the facilities which were generated last year for the quarantine centers. All the units should make arrangements of quarantine centers in accordance to their manpower and directed them to follow all the good practices as per the advisories by the government to contain the spread of the virus. The officers to ensure that all the officers and personnel of J&K Police are vaccinated, ” the DGP was quoted in the statement.

During the meeting Singh also reviewed security scenario of the JK and directed the officers to be fully prepared. He complemented the officers/personnel for recent successes against militancy.

Regarding the pending recruitment of women battalion and border battalions in Kashmir the DGP directed the concerned officers to take the necessary steps as soon as possible to complete the process of recruitment.

During the meeting the officers gave briefing about the preparations made and precautions taken by their wings and units with regard to annual darbar move and COVID-19 vaccination in their respective wings and offices.

The meeting was attended by ADGsP RR Swain, A K Choudhary, SJM Gillani, Dr S D Singh Jamwal, T Namgyal, IGsP Shri Mukesh Singh, M K Sinha, Danesh Rana, Greeb Dass, Alok Kumar and all AIsG of PHQ. IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar attended the meeting via video conference.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print