15 deaths, 2030 Covid cases in J&K

Srinagar with 591 cases, Jammu with 530 cases top list of fresh cases

Srinagar: Fifteen deaths and 2030 cases of fresh Covid positive were recorded in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Three each deaths were reported in Srinagar and Baramulla while two each deaths were reported in Jammu, Kathua and one each death was reported in Budgam, Pulwama, Rajouri, Doda and Poonch.

The official Covid bulletin said that the new cases included 1196 from Kashmir Division and 834 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar and Jammu district top the list of fresh cases, reporting 591 and 530.

The bulletin said that 944 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 360 from Jammu Division and 584 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1,8064 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 591 new cases and currently has 5,489 active cases, with 363 patients recovering in the last 24 hours. Baramulla reported 180 new cases and currently has 1522 active cases, with 90 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 81 new cases and currently has 806 active cases, with 30 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 48 new cases and currently has 536 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 45 new cases and currently has 412 active cases, with 20 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 99 new cases and has 563 active cases, with 30 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 14 new cases and has 170 active cases, with 13 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 48 new cases and has 291 active cases with 15 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 83 new cases and has 565 active cases with 12 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 7 new cases and currently has 131 active cases with 11 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 530 new cases, Udhampur 62 , Rajouri 48, Doda 3, Kathua 57, Kishtwar 6, Samba 48, Poonch 27, Ramban 18 and Reasi 35.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print