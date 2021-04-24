JK Bank Budgam branch shut for 5 days

BUDGAM: Authorities on Friday closed the J & K Bank main branch at Budgam for the next five days after three employees in the bank tested positive for Covid-19.
Nodal officer Covid-19 Mitigation Cell Budgam Aadil Bashir confirmed that the bank has been closed for five days saying, “All the contacts of these three positive cases have been advised to self-quarantine themselves”.
