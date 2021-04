Pulwama: An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found along Circular road in Pulwama on Friday.

An official said that government forces found an IED along Circular road on Tahab road in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

He said that IED has been defused and a major incident was averted.

He added that further investigation in this regard is going on—(KNO)

