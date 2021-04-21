J&K Report Biggest Daily Covid-19 Tally Of 2204 Cases, 13 Deaths

Srinagar: A record 2204 people have tested positive for novel coronavirus in the Jammu and Kashmir as per the government’s latest daily figure for last 24 hours on Wednesday. It was the highest daily number reported in the Jammu and Kashmir thus far, the officials told GNS. Also, 13 people have succumbed to the virus— 10 from Jammu division and three from Kashmir, taking the total toll to 2084, the official said.

They said 905 cases were confirmed from Jammu Division and 1299 from Kashmir Valley, taking the total tally to 152442.

