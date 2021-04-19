Covid spread frightening, but situation in hospitals not so much in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: While Kashmir seems to be fast sinking into the abyss of the Covid-19 pandemic, months after it seemed that all had been brought under control, the situation in hospitals is still quite reassuring. Over the past two months now, the number of Covid-19 cases has risen considerably while the recovery rate of the patients has fallen by at least two percent.

As per the government data, the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir has gone up to 1,40,650 till April 14, of which 1,29,932 have recovered from the infection. The recovery rate in December was high at 96 percent, the highest since the pandemic hit the region, but now it is back to the November levels at 94 percent.

Over the past many weeks, the number of daily cases too has gone up. On one day it was over 1200 cases, close to Covid-19 first wave’s peak.

However, the situation is still in control at hospitals. Of the total over 8,500 active positive cases, only 250 are on oxygen support. Also, allotted bed capacity in hospitals is vacant by close to 1700. About 170 Covid ICU beds are still vacant against the capacity of nearly 250 beds. Over a dozen patients are on ventilator support. Around 508 patients are currently admitted.

Multiple factors have been tied to the rise in Covid cases in Jammu and Kashmir. Huge influx of non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir, and least adherence to Covid-19 protocols by people are the two most important in the list.

The government has shut schools, cancelled the Darbar Move, imposed restrictions on movement, and enforced night curfew to fight the disease. Now tourists too have cancelled their planned travel to Kashmir. Their arrivals coincided with a major spike in cases in Kashmir. At least two tourists have died because of the disease.

