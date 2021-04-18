HC seeks govt response on army’s plea about HAWS Gulmarg construction

Srinagar: The J&K High Court sought response from government authorities over the contention raised by Army against the authorities for not allowing them to lift construction material for the repairs of High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) in Gulmarg resort.

While hearing the contempt plea filed by the Army, the division bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Rajnesh Oswal directed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Gulmarg Development Authority and Deputy Commissioner Baramulla to respond within two weeks on the matter.

The court issued notice to the government authorities seeking its reply to the petition by the next date of hearing.

Earlier, the High Court had permitted the Army to carry out repairs of High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) at Gulmarg with the condition of “maintaining a video recording of the existing structure”.

The Court had noted that subject to the applicant (army) maintaining a video recording of the existing structure, it is permitted to effect the repairs and renovation which it has communicated to the BOCA of Gulmarg.

While also making it clear that in case the Army deviated from the information which has been furnished to Building Operation Controlling Authority (BOCA), “no equity shall flow in its favour.”

“The applicant (Army) would have to abide by any orders which may be necessitated”.

On behalf of Army, Assistant Solicitor General of India, Tahir Shamsi submitted that along with application, the Army has furnished all details required to be furnished for the improvement of the infrastructure and repairs of HAWS.

So far as the construction activity in Gulmarg is concerned, the same is the subject matter of consideration and orders in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL No. 14/2012).

