Market checking intensified at Bandipora

BANDIPORA: Following the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, a team headed by AD, FCS&CA Bandipora, Bilal Ahmad along with enforcement wing conducted market checking in main market Bandipora and its adjacent areas.

The checking was aimed at ensuring availability of quality products and to curb black marketing, profiteering of essential commodities in view of the rising demand during the holy month of Ramadan.

During the checking a fine of Rs. 2250 was realized from erring shopkeepers.

The Checking squad also interacted with the shopkeepers and urged them to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines issued by administration for the safety of the public.

The DC Bandipora has directed all the concerned officers to ensure regular inspections of markets falling within their respective jurisdiction and take strict action against those indulging in overpricing and other malpractices especially during the holy month.

During the inspection, Assistant Director FCS&CA stressed on the traders to follow the rules in letter and spirit and avoid illegal and unethical practices.

He urged the consumers to know their rights and pay only according to the rates notified by the government while purchasing essential commodities. He appealed consumers to inform the department in case shopkeepers are indulging in over pricing so that action can be taken against them.

He said that the drive will continue on a regular basis across all district markets to keep a check on traders and shopkeepers for indulging in overcharging and other unethical activities.

