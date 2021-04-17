Above 2.5 lakh fine recovered for violations

RAMBAN: District Administration, Ramban, has intensified drive in Ramban, Banihal, Gool, Ramsu and various other places to enforce preventative measures to contain spread of COVID-19 infection

The People have been asked to adopt Covid appropriate behavior as the COVID 19 pandemic has led to unprecedented and unanticipated challenges requiring collective action and support from all.

The teams of Enforcement officers have urged the people to wear face masks and ensure social distancing while venturing out to carry out their essential works, in the wake of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The enforcement agencies have also recovered fine of Rs 2, 31,800 since April 1, including Rs. 21500 today from the persons roaming without face masks in public places.

The enforcement teams warned shops and business establishments to adhere to the COVID-19 SOPs and other preventative measures issued by the Government to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infections.

The district administration has focused on improvement in sample collection, testing and contact tracing in all blocks and directed concerned to ensure that isolation protocol is followed in letter and spirit.

