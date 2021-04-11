Six arrested for involvement in Sopore attack: Police

BARAMULLA: The police in north Kashmir’s Sopore claimed that they busted a network of OGW’s who were involved in the killing of two councilors and cop of March 29, they said that six OGW’s were held and vehicles used in the attack were also seized.

Police said that, on 29th March when two councilors and cop was killed near the municipal committee office Sopore, multiple sources were launched by police along with other security forces at several suspected locations including in Dangepora, Brath Kalan ,Sidiq Colony Sopore, Model Town and in Batpora areas under the Sopore police.

They said the various suspects were picked up for the questioning and during questioning one suspect Ashiq Ahmad Pandith of Dangerpora revealed that the militants namely Mudasir Pandith @ Maaz along with foreign militant namley @ Asrar before militant attack had stayed at his residence from 25-03-2021 to 28-03-2021 and had planned the whole militant attack.

They said that during further questioning the name of another suspect namely Junaid Ahmad Shusha of Model Town Sopore came to fore. He disclosed that he came in contact with Mudasir Pandith @ Maaz in the month of November 2020 at the residence of his cousin, Umair Ashiq in Model Town Sopore.

Mudasir Pandith @ Maaz along with his two foreign militants @ Ahmad and @ Abu Sariya stayed for the night on instructions of Sayeed Imran, an OGW of LeT outfit.

Junaid and Umair Ashiq were convinced by Mudasir Pandith @ Maaz to work for LeT. Umair Ashiq and Sayeed Imran were picked up and confessed that both of them were indeed working for proscribed outfit LeT and were providing logistic support to the banned organisation.

Police said that upon revelations of these suspects, another hardcore OGW, Shakir Yousuf Bhat resident of Batpora was apprehended who further revealed that he is cousin of militant Mudasir Pandith @ Maaz and prior to his joining with militants ranks they were working together as mechanic in local workshop at Sopore and was in touch with him since then.

