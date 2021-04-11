Motorcyclist, pillion rider injured in road mishap on new bypass

PAMPORE A motorcyclist and his pillion rider were injured on the new bypass near Shalina area on Saturday evening.
The accident took place when a Motorcycle bearing registration number JK19-5573 collided with a troller vehicle at Shalina new bypass area of Nowgam police jurisdiction, resulting in injuries to Motorcyclist and Pillion rider, officials told Kashmir Reader.
The injured were identified as Motorcyclist Suwani Gujjar (20) son of Siraj Ud Din Gujjar, resident of Kathua Jammu and Pillion rider Mushtaq Ahmed Shan ( 25) son of Abdul Gani, resident of Banihal.
Both the incident immediately shifted to Sub district hospital Pampore where both injured referred to Bone and Joint Hospital Srinagar for treatment.