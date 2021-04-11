Inspections of petrol pumps conducted at Srinagar

SRINAGAR: On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, a surprise inspection of Petrol Pumps was conducted to ascertain the correctness of deliveries of Dispensing units.
The petrol pumps inspected include Rafiquee Filling Station, Sham Lal Filling Station, Ahad Filling Station Shalteng, Jay kay Filling Station Zainakote, Valley Filling Station.
During the inspection it was found that all these pumps are providing fuel accurately. Besides, seals of DU were found intact. The management of the Filling Stations were directed to follow the Oil Marketing Guidelines in letter and spirit.
Meanwhile, the consumers are being informed that they can themselves check the delivery of DU with the conical measure that remains available on the station in case they doubt the accuracy of the petrol pump. And in case of any complaint of short delivery, the consumer can contact the department on toll free number 1800 180 7114.
