Boucho Pattan road in bad condition, commuters suffer

BARAMULLA: The people of Boucho village of Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district are suffering because the road link from Boucho to Pattan town is in the worst condition .

They said that their road link is so bad due to which transporters and the general public are facing a lot of hardships.

They said that there are so many potholes on the road link from years, and the concern department has put only the mud at various places due to which the transporter’s, passengers and other people of several villages including Kreeri, Pasnag, Pothar, Chuck, Boucho and other are facing so many hardships.

They said, they approached the concerned R&B department so many times and they assured us that they will macadamise our road, but days passed into months and now years have passed the condition of road is still in the same position.

People said that it is only three Kilometer away and the department failed to clear it for years. The people appealed to district administration Baramulla to contact the concerned department, so that they will clear and people can take a breath of relief.

