GDC Pattan holds seminar on ‘Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplaces’

SRINAGAR: Internal Quality assurance Cell in collaboration with Internal Committee/ Anti Harassment Cell of Govt. Degree College Pattan organized a seminar on “Sexual Harassment of Women At workplaces”. In her inaugural address, Dr. Asiya Nazir,Organizing Secretary of the Seminar andConvener, IQAC addressed the audience and acquainted them with the need for awareness on such a sensitive topic. Prof. Safiya Khalil, Convener, Internal Committee, welcomed the Resource Person, Dr. Saima Farhad, Member Internal Commiitttee and Proctor, University Of Kashmir.
She also highlighted the role of Internal Committee in the college especially for girl students. Prof. (Dr.) Ghulam Jeelani Quereshi appreciated the committee for organizing such a programme.
Dr. Saima Farhad, the resource person of the occasion, delivered in detail on the topic “Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplaces’. Through her presentation, she acquainted the gathering with all the related terminologies, legal acts and rules, procedures for handling and disposing complaints etc. The presentation was followed by an active interaction with the participants. Dr. Bilquees Shair, Co-convenor, Internal Committee presented the vote of thanks.
