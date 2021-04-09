ED serves notice to Mehbooba’s mother

Srinagar: Enforcement Directorate served notice to mother of PDP President Mehbooba Mufti seeking her appearance on April 15.
Sources said that the Officials of Enforcement Directorate visited Mehbooba Mufti’s Gupkar residence and served notice to her mother Gulshan Nazir for appearance at their office in Srinagar on April 15.
A senior PDP leader confirmed that the ED has served notice.
Earlier, the ED summoned former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti for questioning in money laundering case on March 15. KNS