HC seeks presence of VC LAWDA for steps to tackle pollution in Dal Lake

Srinagar: The J&K High Court on Wednesday directed the Vice-Chairman of Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) to present himself before the court tomorrow to apprise them how LAWDA proposes to tackle the cleanliness of the Dal Lake and other related issues.

The Court of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul passed the direction after Advocate General D C Raina made an intervention before the court.

Meantime, the court said in respect of all pending applications, the court directed the counsel filing the applications to serve the copies of those applications to the office of the Advocate General and the amicus curiae.

“On such service, the amicus curiae as well as the office of the Advocate General would file response to all those applications and the same would be taken up serially as and when they are pressed for disposal,” the court said.

The court also directed the Registry to prepare the list of all the miscellaneous applications on which pleadings have been exchanged so that they may be considered on top priority.

“If there are any separate writ petitions which have been clubbed or tagged with this PIL, the said writ petitions would also be considered separately on the completion of the pleadings,” it said.

In a previous hearing, the Court had asked the government to inform the functioning of Scientific and Vigilance Committees.

The court while taking note of the submissions of Amicus Curiae in the matter Z A Shah who submitted that the Court needs to analyze the functioning of the Monitoring /Scientific and Vigilance Committees constituted prior to the constitution of Expert Committee as also the reports of the Expert Committee for effective improvement in preservation, conservation and protection of the Dal Lake.

