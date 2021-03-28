Three dead, one missing in separate accidents in J-K

Kathua/Doda (J&K):Three people, including a woman, were killed and one other went missing in two separate road accidents in Kathua and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

While two-motorcycle borne youths were crushed to death by a truck in Kathua, a woman died and one other person went missing after their vehicle rolled down a hill into river Chenab in Doda, the officials said.

They identified the deceased who met with an accident at Muthi Morh in Nagri area of Kathua as Panchu Din (23) and Liaqat Ali (19).

A hunt has been launched to nab the truck driver, who abandoned his vehicle after the accident and fled the scene, the officials said.

In the second accident, they said a car plunged into the river Chenab near Pul-Doda, resulting in the death of a woman and critical injuries to another person.

One more person, who was also travelling in the vehicle, is missing and efforts are on to locate him, the officials said.