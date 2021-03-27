Several Apni Party leaders, Activists put under house arrest over proposed protest on geology and mining policy

Srinagar: Several Apni Party leaders have been put under house detention ahead of proposed protest on Geology and Mining policy across Jammu and Kashmir.

A party spokesman while talking to GNS said that the leaders including Javed Beigh, Muntazir Mohuiddin, Javid Ahmad Mir besides several DDC members and activists have been barred from venturing out of their residencies even as more forces brought in to prevent them from participating in the protest rallies over the policy.

While talking to GNS Ghulam Hassan Mir, Vice President Apni Party said that the protests are to be held in all such districts of Jammu and Kashmir wherefrom the extraction of sand, bajri and stones is being made and its ill-effects thereafter.

“Government has not allowed the protests in many places, however it may happen in some places…”, the leader said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Altaf Bukhari-led Apni Party has called for protests across Jammu and Kashmir into the, in vogue, policy on Geology and Mining.

