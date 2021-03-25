HC sets up six-member panel to conduct KCCI elections by April end

Appoints caretakers for operating bank accounts till new body is formed

Srinagar: The J&K High Court on Wednesday directed that the elections for the office bearers of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) be concluded by the end of April, 2021.

The Court of Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul while disposing the plea filed by Zubair Ahmad Mahajan passed the direction after Counsels representing petitioners and respondents suggested names of six persons for holding elections of the KCCI.

The petitioners suggested Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad of Srinagar, Rauf Ahmad Punjabi resident of Hawal Srinagar and Nazir Ahmad Mir resident of Fateh Kadal Srinagar.

The respondents also suggested names of Abdul Majid Mattoo resident of Bagh-i-Ali Mardan in Srinagar, Abdul Hamid Punjabi resident of 7 Booni Lal Bazar Srinagar and Mushtaq Ahmad Wani resident of Hyderpora Srinagar.

Justice Chatterji while taking into consideration the case set up by the parties said, “it would be appropriate that above named six persons shall form and function as a Committee for conducting elections of KCCI as also for the positions/office bearers of KCCI, viz. President, Senior Vice President, Junior Vice President, Secretary General, Joint Secretary General and Treasurer as prescribed under MOA of KCCI.”

The court noted that all the exercise in this regard should be undertaken and concluded within one month and by the end of April 2021, “all the positions/office bearers of KCCI shall be elected”.

The Court also said that the elections shall be supervised by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar.

“He shall and is free to take all steps for conduct of elections of KCCI and while conducting the elections shall follow all the SOPs issued by the Government from time to time with regard to the COVID 19 pandemic and ensure its conclusion by end of April 2021, and report accordingly,” Justice Koul directed.

Registry was also directed by court to transmit copy of this order to Deputy Commissioner Srinagar for compliance.

In the meantime, a submission was made by petitioners before court to permit payment of salary to employees/staff of KCCI as also payment of telephone/electricity charges and rentals but that has substance.

The Court after having an overall view of the matter directed that from today till the elections of KCCI are over and new Committee/office bearers elected that is ending April 2021, Farooq Amin Chadino resident of KP Road Nai Basti, Anantnag (petitioner no 2) and Manzoor Ahmad Pakhtoon resident of Brane Nishat Vakil Colony, Srinagar (petitioner no 4) would act as caretakers of KCCI to operate Bank Account Nos.SB-0005040100009440 and SB-0005040100041830 of KCCI, maintained in J&K Bank Branch Unit Residency Road Srinagar, only to the extent of making payment of salary to employees/staff of KCCI and for payment of electricity/ telephone bills/charges.

“The Xerox copies of payments on account of salary to employees/ staff of KCCI and electricity/telephone bills/charges shall be submitted by above named persons before this Court,” Justice Koul directed.

The court also directed the above petitioners to be caretakers with respect to the road show that KCCI is to organize on 26th March 2021 in the City of Kochi, under the auspices of J&K Tourism Department.

“The formalities and submission of proof has been asked by J&K Tourism Department in terms of Order bearing no. DTK/Pub/164- IV/480 dated 3rd March 2021 shall be fulfilled by aforesaid Caretakers, with copy thereof to be submitted before this Court as well,” court said.

The Court also made it clear that the Tourism Department J&K shall not release the sponsorship amount in favour of KCCI till further orders by this Court.

“The Director Tourism Department Kashmir shall file its report before this Court with all the documents which would be submitted by above-named Caretakers vis-à-vis aforesaid road show,” court directed.

