Missing KU student traced, varsity authorities appreciate role of police

Srinagar: A PG student of Kashmir University who was reported to be missing has been traced from Jammu. The University administration places on record its appreciation to the local police, especially SP Hazratbal, SDPO Hazratbal and SHO Nigeen police station, for their efforts in tracing the missing student within 24 hours. The University was, with a sense of deep concern, in constant contact with the police officials to help trace the missing student.
Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post