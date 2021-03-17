Recovery of explosive near Ambani residence: NIA to probe ‘other players’ involved in conspiracy

New Delhi: The case of recovery of gelatin sticks near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai has turned murkier with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) claiming there were “other players” who had been allegedly instructing arrested policeman Sachin Waze.

Waze, who was arrested by the NIA on Saturday, was working at the instruction of “some people” and that needs to be found out, officials associated with the probe said on condition of anonymity.

The Mumbai Police officer was the second investigator in the case related to the recovery of an explosive-laden vehicle and a threat letter near Ambani’s residence on February 25.

They said that evidence about involvement of some more people had surfaced during the investigation and soon they would be called for questioning.

A letter from the terror outfit Jaish-Ul-Hind, posted on Telegram app, demanding ransom and claiming responsibility for the incident will also be investigated.

The Delhi Police’s special cell has already taken into custody Tehseen Akhtar, an associate of the Indian Mujahideen who is an expertise on fabricating improvised explosive devices.

The officials said some evidences have been collected after questioning Akhtar and seizing the mobile instrument used to post the threat letter on Telegram app, and Waze will soon be confronted with these.

The officials said that the case had virtually been cracked and soon the entire conspiracy behind the case would be unravelled.

An assistant police inspector, Waze, who was reinstated in service after 16 years of suspension in a case related to the murder of Khwaja Yunus in 2003 and destruction of evidence, allegedly agreed to be part of the conspiracy behind the incident to earn back the respect that he might have lost due to his prolonged suspension, officials said.

The NIA on Tuesday recovered a Mercedes Benz and the original number plate of the vehicle used to plant explosive near the residence of Ambani on Carmichael Road in Mumbai.

Cash of Rs five lakh and currency counting machine were also seized at the disclosure of Waze, the officials said.

On the fateful day, Waze used his own government vehicle to escort the explosive laden vehicle and himself drove it to the scene of the crime. The vehicle was seized by the NIA on March 14.

The officials said investigation regarding actual owner of the Mercedes car will also be established during the probe.

The NIA had said in the court that there is sufficient prima facie evidence to show the involvement of the accused in the conspiracy of the crime and the conspiracy angle needs to be thoroughly probed, besides establishing identity of the co-conspirators.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print