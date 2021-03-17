Above 32 lakh domicile certificates issued in J&K: MHA

Srinagar: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Tuesday informed Lok Sabha that a total of 32,31353 applicants have been issued domicile certificates in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir while 2,15,438 applications have been rejected till December 30 last year.

MHA was replying to query raised in Lower House about the process of issuing the domicile to those who have applied including the permanent residents of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs GK Reddy in a

written reply said that a total of 35,44,938 applications for the issue of domicile certificates have been received as on 31st December 2020, out of which 32,31,353 applicants have been issued domicile certificates.

"As of 31st December 2020, a total of 31,08,682 domicile certificates have been issued to the dependents/holders of erstwhile Permanent Resident Certificates (PRC) in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

“As of 31st December 2020, a total of 31,08,682 domicile certificates have been issued to the dependents/holders of erstwhile Permanent Resident Certificates (PRC) in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Reddy said that a total of 2,15,438 applications has been rejected as of 31st December 2020.

“Rule 5 of the Jammu and Kashmir Grant of domicile certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2020 mandates certain documents to be annexed with the application”, the MoS said. “The applications which lack the prescribed documents are rejected.” KNO

