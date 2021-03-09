Sopore Encounter: Al- Badr Chief Gani Khaja killed

Srinagar: One of the most wanted militant and Chief of Al-Badr outfit Gani Khawaja was killed on Tuesday in an encounter at Tujjar area of Sopore in North Kashmir.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar told GNS that Chief of the Al-Badr Gani Khawaja has been killed.

IGP further said that it’s a major success for security forces, this operation was carried cleanly on a very specific input which was recieved by police today.

Earlier, Reports reaching GNS that a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Tujjar.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.

