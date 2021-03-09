North Kashmir: Encounter breaks out in Sopore

Srinagar:Encounter has started between militants and government in Tujjar area of Sopore in North Kashmir on Tuesday evening.

Reports reaching GNS that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Tujjar.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.

A senior police officer also confirmed to GNS about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.

As per the sources two to three militants are believed to be trapped.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print