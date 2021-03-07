Jan Aushadhi Week 2021: DC Rajouri flags off awareness Padayatra

RAJOURI: To generate mass awareness about the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana and the Beti Bachao; Beti Padhao campaign, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Rajesh Kunar Shavan flagged off a Padyatra here from the DC office complex.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Sher Singh; Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Mohd Ashraf; District Statistical and Evaluation Officer (Nodal Officer BBBP), Bilal Mir, Officer from Department of youth services and Sports, Health Department; Administrator OSC, Neetu Sharma; Women Welfare Officer, Anum Mirza, District Coordinators MSK and teachers of the different participating school were present during the flag-off ceremony.

Students of different schools and college, officers, teachers and members of social organisations participated in the Padyatra, which started from the DC office complex and after passing through Gujjar Mandi market culminated at PWD Dak Bungalow. The Deputy Commissioner said the objective of the celebration of Jan Aushadi week is to create awareness about the use of generic medicines and other initiatives launched by the government of India and the Government of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He said Sehat; Ayushman Bharat; Pardhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana aim at making quality and affordable health care services available for all the citizens.

“The Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadi Pariyojana was launched by the PM of India in India with the sole objective to provide quality medicines and health services to the citizens especially the poor or underprivileged through exclusive Outlets called Jan Aushadhi stores”, the Deputy Commissioner added. Earlier, Nodal Officer BBBP, Bilal Rashid Mir said that Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana is a noble initiative of the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Government of India. He said the move has made an impact on the masses in its endeavour to provide quality medicines at an affordable price.

