Screening camp for cervical, breast cancer starts at SMGS

Jammu: Three day screening camp for cervical and breast cancer organised by Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, SMGS Hospital started here today.

The camp is being organised with an initiative of FOGSI all over the country. Cancer cervix is the leading cancer in females in India and early detection and treatment is the best solution. The screening programme for cancer cervix and breast is very simple and cost effective.

Day by day we are witnessing more and more cases of cervical cancer in the age group more than sixty because of increase in life expectancy. More cases of Ca Breast are seen in the younger age group. Both these cancers are preventable if we follow simple screening programmes.

In India cervical cancer contributes to approximately 6-29% cases of all cancers in women. The incidence of breast cancer is increasing on the rise both globally as well as in India. If detected early the cure rate is 85% but survival becomes more difficult in higher stages of cancer. In India more than 50% of Ca breast cases come in stage 3 & 4.

The SMGS Hospital has started this screening camp to detect early cases and the patients who are coming to OPD and are eligible for screening will be examined.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print