Jan Aushadi Week: Mass awareness activities held at DH Kishtwar

KISHTWAR: To spread awareness about the use of generic medicines, the District Hospital Kishtwar organised a series of activities during the past one week.

The weeklong Jan Aushadi awareness programme started on March 1, 2021, during which the patients, attendants and other visitors were informed about the Jan Aushadi Kendra and availability of quality and affordable medicines in these outlets.

Additional District Development Commissioner, Mohammad Hanief Malik was the chief guest at the valedictory function which was attended by Deputy CMO, Dr Balbir Kumar, Medical Superintendent District Hospital, Dr Parveez Iqbal Wani, Principal ANMT, Dr Vijay Kumar, Senior Consultant, Dr Ravinder Singh, besides paramedical staff and the students of ANMT School.

The Medical Superintendent DH Kishtwar and students of the ANMT spoke about the importance of Jan Aushadi and also urged the participants to shift to the usage of generic medicines.

In his address, the ADDC said that the establishment of Jan Aushadi Kendra has facilitated the availability of the medicines at affordable rates without compromising the quality and potency of the medicines and it is proving to be a great boon for the poor people.

He further said that the Government of India has started a number of health related schemes for the poor and destitute and so it is our responsibility to make people aware of these schemes.

Referring to benefits of Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY sehat scheme, he urged the participants to disseminate awareness about the same at grassroots level.

During the programme, a live telecast of PM’s address to the nation on Jan Aushadi Diwas was also screened for the participants by District Hospital Kishtwar.

