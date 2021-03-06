KU’s Psychology Department holds 3-day workshop on research methodology

Srinagar: A three-day workshop on research methodology concluded at the University of Kashmir.

The workshop was organised by the Department of Psychology to familiarise research scholars in the departments of Education, Psychology, Economics and Social Work with new trends and tools in research methodology.

Dean of Academic Affairs Prof Shabir A Bhat was chief guest at the inaugural session while Dean of Research Prof Shakil A Romshoo presided over the valedictory session.

Addressing the participants, Prof Bhat underlined the importance of employing appropriate research methodology techniques in achieving the objectives of the chosen research problems.

He urged the budding research scholars to learn about newer research techniques, practices and tools to keep pace with the changing approaches to research.

“Academic institutions today place a lot of focus on interdisciplinary research and our young scholars must know how to go about it and which techniques and tools are required to be used for better research outcomes,” Prof Bhat said.

In his presidential address at the valedictory session, Prof Romshoo said the National Education Policy-2020 proposes establishment of a National Research Foundation for focused research on issues of critical importance in the fields of Sciences, Social Sciences, Arts and Humanities.

“Our young research scholars will have to be ready in all respects for interdisciplinary and collaborative research endeavors and take up research problems which eventually benefit the society,” he said.

Dean School of Education and Behavioural Sciences Prof Showkat Ahmad Shah talked about the key objectives of research methodology.

“It is important for scholars to improve their research skills by strengthening their knowledge related to various research domains,” he said.

Seminar Convener and Head Department of Psychology Dr Touseef Rizvi highlighted aims and objectives of the workshop.

“The workshop aimed to enable our young research scholars to know about efficient ways of searching for literature and generate awareness regarding plagiarism, use of SPSS software package in context of psychology and allied fields and highlight the importance of proper formatting while writing a research report and while going for academic writing,” she said.

Dr Humera Shafi and Dr Mohammad Muzamil were organising secretary and coordinator of the workshop, respectively.

During the technical sessions, the experts, among other areas, focused on Basic Statistical Procedures using SPSS, Plagiarism and Citation Management, Effective Academic Writing and APA Style of Academic Writing.

