Drug peddler arrested in Pampore, 8 Kg poppy straw recovered

Pampore: Police in Pampore arrested one more drug peddler and seized 8 kilogram poppy straw from his possession here in Saffron town Pampore of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday.
Acting tough against the drug peddlers, Police in Pampore arrested a drug peddler and recovered contraband substance from his possession.
A police party from police station Pampore led by SHO Pampore Mohammad Younis Khan arrested a drug peddler at Bagander Crossing in the town, SDPO Pampore Imtiyaz Ahmad told Kashmir Reader.
The arrested drug peddler was identified as Mohammad Younis Masoodi son of Farooq Ahmad, resident of Baghender Pampore.
He said that around 8 Kgs of poppy straw was recovered from possession of the arrested drug peddler.
He added that a case vide FIR number 25/2021 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Pampore and further investigation has been initiated.
The police warned that persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt strictly as per law.