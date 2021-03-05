Low intensity IED blast Pulwama, No loss of life or injury

By on No Comment

 

Srinagar: Suspected militants triggered off a low intensity improvised explosive device (IED) in Dangerpora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday, officials said.

However, they said there was no loss of life or injury reported in the explosion which took place at Dangerpora area.

A senior police officer told GNS that the small sized IED was placed near a shop ” there was no loss of life or injury in the incident,” he said.

The area, he said, has been cordoned off and further investigations have been taken up.

Low intensity IED blast Pulwama, No loss of life or injury added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.