Lt Colonel shoots self dead in Srinagar, soldier commits suicide in Rajouri

Srinagar: An army officer of lieutenant rank committed suicide by shooting himself dead at an army depot in Khonmoh area on the outskirts of Srinagar, official sources said on Wednesday.

They said that the officer identified as Sudeep Baghat Singh ended his life by shooting himself with his service rifle.

On hearing the gunshots, some soldiers rushed to the spot and found him in pool of blood, they said. Later, he was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The cause of him taking such an extreme step was not known immediately.

A police official said that necessary proceedings into the incident have been launched.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old soldier shot himself dead on Wednesday with his service weapon at an army camp in Rajouri district, officials said.

He, according to officials, died en route to the hospital.

Rajouri Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital’s Superintendent Dr Javaid Iqbal Choudhary told reporters that it appears to be a case of suicide.

The soldier fired a few bullets on himself, one of which passed through his heart, he said.

Police have registered a case and begun an investigation, they said.

—Agency with PTI inputs

