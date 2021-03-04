87 new cases in Kashmir, 17 in Jammu

Srinagar: No Covid-related death was reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the 24 hours up to Wednesday evening. The official Covid bulletin said that 104 new positive cases were reported during this period, 17 from Jammu division and 87 from Kashmir division.

It also said that 49 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 13 from Jammu Division and 36 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 875 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 53 new cases and currently has 395 active cases, with 14 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 12 new cases and currently has 83 active cases, with 10 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 5 new cases and currently has 36 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 3 new cases and currently has 44 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 2 new cases and currently has 13 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 7 new cases, has 45 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported zero new cases and has 19 active cases, with 1 patient recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 1 new case and has 23 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 3 new cases and has 23 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 1 new case and currently has 15 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 11 new cases, Udhampur 1, Rajouri 0, Doda 0, Kathua 2, Kishtwar 0, Samba 1, Poonch 0, Ramban 0 and Reasi 2.

