Releasing promotion orders in favour of eligible Section officers: JKADCSA

SRINAGAR: All Departments Clerical Staff Association JKADCSA (Ministerial Federation) has appealed to Lieutenant Governor, Chief Secretary, Commissioner Secretary GAD for releasing promotion orders in favour of eligible and genuine Section officers of HOD Cadre, as Administrative Officers, who are waiting from last one year.

On the issue, All J&K Clerical Association (Ministerial Federation) wants to place reliance on a genuine and legitimate aspiration i.e. promotions of Section Officers of HOD Cadre, as Administrative officers; undue delay is being adopted from last one year, without any fault and imperfection and the eligible Section Officers were facing suffocation and distress and resultantly least promotion avenues available to the cadre cannot be availed by the members, who are facing cruel stagnation since a long period. The JKADCSA wants to apprise the authorities that presently eight posts of Administrative Officers are lying vacant and eligible Section Officers have already submitted all requisite documents including Vigilance Clearance, APR’s etc. however, promotion orders are pending for the reasons best known to the authorities, while as promotion orders for other service are being issued on constant basis, but it is very unfortunate that step motherly treatment has always been given to the deprived cadre, which needs immediate attention of the authorities.

It is worth to mention here that Administrative officers Gazetted Service having strength of only 24 posts (duty posts) is supervising over more than twenty thousand Clerical Staff of all Subordinate Departments outside Secretariat and promotion avenues percentage in Gazetted is 0. 15%, which speaks aloud about discrimination, injustice and inopportunely, the cadre members are facing to avail such least promotion avenues, hence, is a huge cause of suffocation among the whole cadre.

Now, the J&K All Department Clerical Staff Association (Ministerial Federation) with an exalted code of honour, appeals Lieutenant Governor/Worthy Chief Secretary/Commissioner Secretary GAD to endow justice with the eligible and deserving Section Officers by releasing promotion orders in their favour, who have been waiting from last five years.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print