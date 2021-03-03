Everything should be done to ensure protection of forests, safe habitats for animals: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended people working for the protection of wildlife on World Wildlife Day on Wednesday, and said that everything possible should be done to preserve forests and safe habitats for animals.

On the occasion, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu called for putting in dedicated efforts to save and preserve the wildlife and create greater awareness on the need to maintain a healthy ecological balance on the planet.

Modi tweeted, I salute all those working towards wildlife protection. Be it lions, tigers and leopards, India is seeing a steady rise in the population of various animals. We should do everything possible to ensure protection of our forests and safe habitats for animals.” PTI KR

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print