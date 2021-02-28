JKSSB conducts Phase-I of objective type test for Class-IV Posts

3 candidates barred for 3 years for indulging in malpractice during exam

JAMMU: The J&K Services Selection Board conducted phase first of objective type written examination for the Class IV post today from 12 noon to 2 pm.

A statement issued here by SSB said that the officers/officials deployed for examination duty while exercising extra vigil caught three candidates while indulging in malpractice.

The candidates were found to be in possession of Bluetooth devices/ electronic equipment taken in stealthily, at Govt Girls Higher Secondary School, Rehari, Jammu, Venue code 1297, RP School, Alamdar Colony, Lal Bazar Srinagar, Venue Code 1452 and University of Kashmir, Hazratbal Srinagar, Venue Code 1438 while attempting to appear for Class-IV examination, the statement said.

It added that the candidates were not allowed to attempt question paper and were immediately put in isolation. “The Board appreciates the efforts and extra vigil exercised by the invigilatory staff and has decided to suitably acknowledge their contribution in strengthening the endeavour of the J&K Services Selection Board to ensure fair & transparent Examination Process,” it said.

The Board said that Section 27(a) of the Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (Conduct of Examination) Regulations, 2013, lays down that the candidate found to be in possession of communication device, electronic equipment/ gadget or any other material with the intention of receiving assistance shall be declared to be using unfair means in the examination”. Accordingly, the Services Selection Board in order to maintain transparency & fairness in the examination decided to debar the said 03 candidates for 3 years from participating in the Examinations conducted by the J&K Services Selection Board.

Further, all the candidates who are scheduled to appear for Class-IV examination to be held on 28th February, 2021 (phase-2) and 01st March, 2021 (phase-03) are once again cautioned to desist from indulging in such malpractices as strict action shall be taken against erring candidates by the J&K Services Selection Board.

