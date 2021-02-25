6 shops gutted in fire in J&K’s Poonch, Ramban

Poonch (J&K): Six shops were gutted in separate fire incidents in Poonch and Ramban districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

Due to a gas cylinder leakage at a bus stand in Poonch, a fire broke out in a shop and spread to the other outlets nearby, they said. The fire tenders were rushed to the spot and doused the flames, they said.

In another incident, a blaze broke out in one of the shops in Nagbal area of Banihal belt in Ramban district, they said.

Three shops were damaged in the incident and the cause of the fire is being ascertained, they said.

