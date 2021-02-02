Light rains, snow predicted in parts of Kashmir Valley

Srinagar: The minimum temperature in Kashmir, barring Srinagar and Pahalgam, improved on Tuesday, even as the MET Office forecast light to moderate rain and snow in some areas over the next three days, officials said.

Srinagar and Pahalgam were the only places in the valley where the mercury went down on Monday night, while there was an improvement in the minimum temperature in the rest of the weather stations, officials said.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 4.6 degrees Celsius on Monday night 1.5 degrees down from the previous night’s minus 3.1 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam tourist resort, which also serves as a base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 9.3 degrees Celsius over three degrees down from the previous night’s minus 6.1 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam was the coldest recorded place in Jammu and Kashmir.

Qazigund the gateway town to the valley recorded a minimum of 4.5 degrees Celsius over three degrees up from minus 7.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, they said.

The minimum temperature at the Gulmarg skiing resort, in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, settled at minus 7 degrees Celsius last night up from minus 8.2 degrees Celsius the previous night.

Kupwara town, in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag, in the south, minus 8.4 degrees Celsius.

The MET Office has forecast the possibility of light to moderate snow/rain at scattered to fairly-widespread places of J-K over three days from Tuesday.

