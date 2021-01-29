63 new Covid cases in J&K, less than a thousand patients now

Srinagar: A resident of Kathua district was the lone Covid-19 related casualty reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours up to Thursday evening.

The government’s daily Covid-19 bulletin said that 63 new positive cases were reported in J&K in the 24 hours up to Thursday evening, 18 from Jammu division and 45 from Kashmir division.

The bulletin said that 149 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 97 from Jammu Division and 52 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 963 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 26 new cases and currently has 296 active cases, with 21 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 5 new cases and currently has 38 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 0 new cases and currently has 43 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 1 new case and currently has 57 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 3 new cases and currently has 32 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 5 new cases, has 57 active cases with 0 patients recovering in last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 1 new case and has 22 active cases. It reported 1 patient recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 1 new case and has 61 active cases with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported zero new cases and has 27 active cases with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 3 new cases and currently has 33 active cases with 0 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 13 new cases, Udhampur 0, Rajouri 1, Doda 0, Kathua 1, Kishtwar 0, Samba 3, Poonch 1, Ramban 0, and Reasi 0.

