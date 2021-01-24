In tragic incident two siblings die of cardiac arrest in Ganderbal village

Raja Syed Rather

Ganderbal: In a shocking incident, two siblings died of a massive cardiac arrest in Shallabugh area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal on Sunday evening.

An official said that a man from the Shallabugh fell unconscious at his home this evening following which he was rushed to SKIMS Soura for treatment.

He said that at Soura doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The official said that after the body of deceased reached his home his sister also suffered a massive cardiac attack and died on the spot.

The official identified both the deceased siblings as Abdul Samad Khanday (65) and Raja Bano (45) wife of Ghulam Khanday of Shallabugh.

The sudden death of the duo left the area in grief and mourning.

Meanwhile, SSP Ganderbal Khalil Poswal condoled the death of two siblings.

In a Tweet he said; “Shocking News: Brother and sister die of Heart Attack in Shallabugh Ganderbal. My sympathies with the bereaved family. RIP.”

Notably, in the past 18 days 29 persons have died of cardiac arrests in the Kashmir valley—(KNO)

