Two days of snowfall in Kashmir, most of it today: MeT

Traffic from Jammu towards Srinagar today

Srinagar: Kashmir valley is likely to receive snowfall on Saturday and Sunday, if the meteorological department’s forecast of a two-day well spell across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh turns out correct.

The local MeT office has said that light to moderate snowfall is expected in J&K and Ladakh on 23rd and 24th of January. Several parts of the valley will start receiving snowfall during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday which will continue throughout the day, the peak intensity of snowfall occurring on Saturday.

“The upper reaches of Jammu will receive snowfall while as the plains will receive rainfall. During the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, several parts of the valley are expected to receive snowfall. Later on Saturday, high intensity of the snowfall will be witnessed across Kashmir valley. The upper reaches will be receiving moderate snowfall, while as the plains of Kashmir valley are expected to receive light snowfall,” Sonam Lotus, Director of the J&K Meteorological Department, told Kashmir Reader.

On Sunday, he said, the chances of snowfall were less and low intensity of snowfall was expected at a few places in Kashmir valley.

He also warned that the snowfall will result in temporary disruption of air and surface traffic.

“During the entire span of two days, we are expecting the snowfall to range between light to moderate. In upper reaches, half a foot of snowfall is expected, while as in plains we are expecting two to three inches of snow. However, the snowfall can go a bit higher, but largely remain lesser than one foot,” Lotus said.

After this, he added, the weather will improve by Sunday evening and remain dry for the next few days.

Meanwhile, minimum temperatures on Friday witnessed a slight increase over the previous night. Srinagar city recorded a low of minus 6.1 degrees Celsius, one degree higher than the minus 7.0 on the previous night. Qazigund in south Kashmir recorded minus 6.2 degrees Celsius, up from minus 8.8 degree Celsius the earlier night. Pertinently, Qazigund has been recording the coldest temperature in Kashmir valley for the past few days. On Friday, Pahalgam recorded the lowest temperature, at minus 7.0 degree Celsius, up from minus 9.3 degree Celsius the previous night.

The mercury in Gulmarg settled at a low of minus 6 degrees Celsius, up from minus 7.8 degrees Celsius on the previous night. Kokernag in south Kashmir recorded minus 6.5 degrees Celsius and Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 4.8 degrees, MeT officials said.

In Ladakh region, Leh recorded minus 11.4 degree Celsius minimum temperature, up from minus 13.5 degree Celsius the previous night, while Kargil recorded a low of minus 17.8 degree Celsius, also up from minus 18.4 degree Celsius the earlier night.

Traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway will ply from Jammu towards Srinagar on Saturday, the traffic department said, subject to fair weather and road conditions.

“Only one-way traffic will be allowed from Jammu towards Srinagar including the local traffic plying in Ramban and Banihal, which comes on the midway of the highway,” the department said.

It added that the weight bearing capacity of the installed Bailey bridge is less than 40 metric tonnes, so vehicles will have to adhere to the weight limit.

Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) shall be allowed from 8 AM in the morning till 12 PM in the afternoon from Nagrota in Jammu towards Kashmir and subsequently from Jakheni in Udhampur from 9 AM to 1 PM.

High Motor Vehicles (HMVs) shall be allowed from Jakheni in Udhampur towards Jammu after the clearance of LMVs, the traffic department said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print