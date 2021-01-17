J &K Yateem Foundation unveils Wall Calendar 2021

Srinagar: As part of reaching out to the common masses with information, education and communication (IEC) in social service arena, the J&K Yateem Foundation unveiled its Annual Wall Calendar for Year 2021 on Sunday here.

JKYF is a Society registered vides Registration Number 3758-S of 2001 under Registrar of Societies, J&K serving the poor & needy for the past over 20 years now.

In this connection, a solemn launching ceremony was organized at JKYF Central Office ‘BAITUL HILAL’, 42-A, Al Farooq Colony, Near Al Farooq Masjid, Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar Kashmir, in which a galaxy of eminent intellectuals, columnists, writers, educationists, government officials, senior journalists and cross section of people participated with sincere enthusiasm while braving “Chillai Kalan”, the 40 day coldest period of winter in Kashmir.

Prof A.H. Moon, Dean School of Engineering & Technology, Islamic University of Science & Technology (IUST), Awantipora, Dr Najeeb Lateef, KAS, Assistant Director Social Welfare, Dr S. Khurshidul Islam, Associate Professor, J&K IMPARD, Srinagar, Aziz Ahmad Rather, KAS, Senior Journalists Altaf Hussain & Yusuf Jameel, Dr Maroof Shah Deputy Director Recherché Sheep Husbandry, Ashok Jain Businessman and Philanthropist, Altaf Ahmad Deva J&K Bank Executive, Dr Irshad Ahmad Malik Sr. Assistant Professor & Coordinator School of Business Studies, Kashmir University Ms Shaffaq Azim Mattu Superintendent Home ICPS J & K unveiled the JKYF’s Wall Calendar 2021.

Chairman JKYF Mohammad Ahsan Rather, General Secretary/Secretary Finance, District Representatives from all districts in Kashmir region, volunteers from all districts. ‘BAITUL HILAL’ children welcomed all the guests while adopting COVID -19 related SOPs.

The JKYF Calendar-2021 highlights socio-economic & educational issues and other important issues and challenges confronting poor & destitute.

The 12 month pages cover COVID 19 pandemic & precautionary measures, besides regular features including J&K’s listed Gazetted and Restricted holidays, Islamic Calendar increasing trend of suicides, ill effects of pollution on ecology & environment, objectives of Ramadhan fasting, plight of orphans & society’s responsibility, intoxicant addiction & remedies.

In addition, the Calendar focusses on varied forms of charitable activities, skill development & empowerment, plight of unmarried poor & orphan girls crossing marriageable age, issue of shelter less poor families, inculcating scientific temperament and working professionally & skillfully in day to day life and importance & rewards for leading virtuous and righteous life, are other issues, themes and topics focused in JKYF Calendar2021.

Besides, the Islamic Calendar and ‘Meeqat e Salah’ and information about various important days observed nationally and internationally, are given in all the months of Year 2021.

The Calendar also showcases financial and physical performance of JKYF in COVID situation and under already run welfare programmes of JKYF that includes Widow Welfare Programme, Poor Welfare Programme, Marriage of Poor & Orphan Girls, Girls Upliftment in Domestic Environment, Al Hilal Diagnostic Centre, Pantry Service, Ambulance Service, BAITUL HILAL (Orphanage), Emergency Aid,

The presence of august gathering brought smiles on the faces of BAITUL HILAL students. The participants had a brief interactive session with the district representatives and volunteers of the organization. The participants enjoined upon the organization to strengthen the initiatives to inculcate the sense of self respect, dignity and self reliance of orphan students.

They also stressed the need to provide them education & skill development in line with modern requirements & demands to enable them to become empowered.

They expressed grave concern over stray and door to door collection, un checked crowd funding while exploiting social media platform. They appealed for setting up transparent, professional and structured system to check misuse and exploitation of public financial resources through fake and unethical means.

The brief discussion focused on inculcating sense of belonging among orphan children, widows and other destitute besides a structured professional mechanism to take forward the common social cause with sincerity of purpose in pursuit of mitigating sufferings of a large section of orphans, widows & destitute irrespective of their caste, colour, creed, region or religion in Jammu & Kashmir.

Earlier, the function started with the recitation of Holy Qura’n by BAITUL HILAL inmate Rahil Rasheed Wani, Class 9th, Islamic Global School, Srinagar & Na’at by another BAITUL HILAL inmate Waseem Ahmad Lone, Class 7th, Islamic Global School, Srinagar.

The vote of thanks was presented by Mohammad Rafiq Lone, former Chairman, JKYF.

