Doubling farmers income biggest priority of Modi govt: Amit Shah

Bagalkote (Karnataka: Union Home Minister

Amit Shah on Sunday said doubling farmers income was the

biggest priority of the Narenda Modi government and that the

three central farm laws would ensure manifold hike in their

earnings.

Since coming to power, the Modi government had increased

the budget for the farm sector and also the minimum support

price on various crops, he said.

“I want to say that if there is any big priority of the

Narendra Modi government it is to double the farmers income,”

he said at a event in Kerakalmatti village in this district in

Karnataka.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone and

inauguration of farmer-friendly projects of the MRN group,

headed by newly inducted Karnataka Minister Murugesh R Nirani,

Shah listed out various programmes and initiatives of the

central government for the welfare of the farmers.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa led BJP government in the

state too has not left any stone unturned to work for the

welfare of farmers, the Home Minister said.

Questioning the Congress as to why it could not take up

measures like Rs 6,000 cash support per year for farmers and

Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana insurance scheme among

others, he said, it was because the party’s intentions were

not right.

“The Narendra Modi government is a government dedicated

to farmers. Three new laws that the Modi government has

brought in, which the Karnataka government has also passed…

I want to congratulate Yediyurapp for it. Farmer’s income will

increase multifold due to them,” he said.

His remarks came amid the continuing agitation by

farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, on the borders of

Delhi, demanding the repeal of the three laws.

Farmers were not compelled anymore to sell their produce

at one place and can get access to global and Indian markets

for their crops, he added.

Shah also said that none had the courage to abrogate the

provisions of Article 370 and Article 35A in Kashmir in the

past 70 years.

“You made Modi the Prime Minister and on August 5, 2019 he

ended Article 370 and Article 35A from Kashmir and connected

it with India permanently. Today elections have also happened

there peacefully without shedding even a drop of blood and

Kashmir has become ours permanently,” he added.

