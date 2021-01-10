PDP sarpanch among 2 die of cardiac arrest in south Kashmir; 11 such deaths in past six days

Srinagar: A People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Sarpanch was among two persons who died of cardiac arrest in south Kashmir districts on Sunday morning, taking the total number of deaths due to heart attack in the valley to 11.

As per officials, Mohammad Shaban Shah (50) son of Mume Shah, a resident of Bon Numbal locality of Mattan in Anantnag died due to a massive cardiac arrest at his home.

Mohammad Shaban was a Sarpanch and was affiliated with the People’s Democratic Party.

In another incident, a health employee identified as Abdul Aziz Bhat son of Abdul Qadir Bhat, a resident of Durpora suffered a massive cardiac arrest early morning today at his home.

The total number of deaths due to cardiac arrest in the valley has reached to 11 in the past 6 days.

On January 4th, an elderly woman tourist from Tamil Nadu, staying in a hotel in snow-bound Gulmarg, died of cardiac arrest.

On January 5th, a young PhD scholar died of a heart attack in Bunhar Wathora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Three persons including a 22-year-old girl from Bandi Bala village of Baramulla, 28-year-old youth from Galwanpora Sebdan village of Budgam and 35-year-old man from Check Rawalpora area of Srinagar also died due to heart attack on January 06.

On January 8th, a paramilitary SSB personnel suffered a heart attack while on duty at Gurwath area of Khansahib in Budgam.

On the same day a 38-year-old woman from Malibug village of Imamsahib area of south Kashmir’s Shopian died after suffering a heart attack.

Two persons including a 30-year-old man from Quil Muqam area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district and CRPF trooper of 215 Batallion suffered also died due to hearth attack on Saturday.

Cardiologists in the valley termed the heart attacks or cardiac arrests among the youth as alarming, saying that smoking, drug menace and psycho social stress were among the main causes behind the increasing rate of deaths occurring due to the heart attacks or cardiac arrests.

Dr Nisar Tramboo, HoD SKIMS said that the heart attacks or cardiac arrests among the youth are increasing as they (youth) live unhealthy habits, which include smoking and other related things.

Dr Irfan Ahmad, Consultant Cardiologist at SMHS hospital said that receiving patients at hospital who are suffering heart attacks was an abnormal thing before 15 years, but now it has become a normal thing as the people have changed their lifestyle by eating junk foods, smoking and other things.

“An increase in smoking prevalence, drugs, changing lifestyle was among the main reasons behind the rising number of deaths among youth,” Dr Irfan said, adding that the other main reason behind the increase in number of deaths due to heart attacks was increase in psycho-social stress among the youth.(KNO)

